candy

Candycopia in Oak Park offers challenge for National Sour Candy Day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

West suburban Candycopia offers sour candy challenge

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Candycopia is offering up a sour candy challenge.

The candy shop in Oak Park has a few different limited-time sour experiences. You can visit the shop at 717 Lake Street in Oak Park. The sour experiences will be available Tuesday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Bronzeville shop celebrates National Ice Cream Day

The founders came up with the Candycopia concept after visiting a candy store on the east coast.

They try to feature lots of local, small-batch and minority-owned brands.

They also hope to partner with nonprofits and local businesses for different events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkoak parksmall businessnational daycandy
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CANDY
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Feeling hungry? Here's how to get paid to review Vegas casino buffets
2 rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
TOP STORIES
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
Police laud actions of witness who killed Indiana mall shooter
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philadelphia | VIDEO
2 fond shot dead in Streeterville condo complex
Bronzeville hit-and-run victim ID'd as journalist, activist
Highland Park, IL shooting victim's father suffers brain hemorrhage
Show More
Youth Guidance offers programs to help kids and teens succeed
Search underway for gunman after 2 shot in Huntley: police
Suburban cops honored for capturing accused Highland Park shooter
TPAN distributes monkeypox vaccine on North Side as cases climb
Chicago Weather: Clear, warm
More TOP STORIES News