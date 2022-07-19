Candycopia in Oak Park offers challenge for National Sour Candy Day

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Candycopia is offering up a sour candy challenge.
The candy shop in Oak Park has a few different limited-time sour experiences. You can visit the shop at 717 Lake Street in Oak Park. The sour experiences will be available Tuesday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The founders came up with the Candycopia concept after visiting a candy store on the east coast.
They try to feature lots of local, small-batch and minority-owned brands.
They also hope to partner with nonprofits and local businesses for different events.
