CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's National Ice Cream Day Today! Former President Ronald Reagan established the holiday as the third Sunday in July back in 1984.
Ice cream fans can scoop up a number of sweet deals at various shops.
Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream in Bronzeville has several homemade flavors, from Blue Moon to Chocolate Harmony.
"My personal all-time favorite is vanilla," said Nataki Muhammad of Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream Owners. "Once you try it, you know it's actually real, homemade ice cream."
Bronzeville shop celebrates National Ice Cream Day
