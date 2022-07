Bronzeville shop celebrates National Ice Cream Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's National Ice Cream Day Today! Former President Ronald Reagan established the holiday as the third Sunday in July back in 1984.Ice cream fans can scoop up a number of sweet deals at various shops. Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream in Bronzeville has several homemade flavors, from Blue Moon to Chocolate Harmony."My personal all-time favorite is vanilla," said Nataki Muhammad of Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream Owners. "Once you try it, you know it's actually real, homemade ice cream."