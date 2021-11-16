native american heritage month

'Roc Your Mocs' pow wow held in celebration of Native American Heritage Month in North Center

Native American Heritage Month: 'Roc Your Mocs' pow wow at Chicago's St. Benedict Ackerman Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration to mark Native American Heritage Month was held Sunday afternoon in Chicago's North Center neighborhood.

The American Indian Health Service held a "Roc Your Mocs" pow wow at the St. Benedict Ackerman Center, 2215 W. Irving Park Rd.

The event was emceed by Brian Frejo and featured drum performers and dancers along with vendors selling handmade items.

The drum performers were from Milwaukee Indiana School Youth Drum, Chicago area's Iron Bear and Zenba Odanek of Michigan.

Head dancers were Winfield Wounded Eye and Maritza Garcia.

A round dance is planned for Saturday, Nov. 20th at the same location.
