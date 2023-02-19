Navy Pier celebrates Black History Month with Black Makers Market

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Navy Pier is celebrating Black History Month with the Black Makers Market.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier is honored to celebrate in Black History Month with a new Black Makers Market, live art studio and staff highlights.

Throughout February, Black Makers Market will take place at the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion. Dozens of local African American artisans, designers and entrepreneurs will take over the space to put their products on display. Guests are welcome to attend every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm-6pm.

Vendors include: Beyond Beautiful Books & Beauty, Mack's Healthy Seasonings, BWYB Products Miss, Teenie's Handmades, Creativiti Custom Designs and Events LLC, NENE'S CUSTOM CREATIONS, Divine Feminine Find, Nonku's Corner, Sprouts and Deco, Fearlessly Hue LLC, Soap Junkii Bath & Body, FEM RITUALS TGP, Let's Chat About Love, Goldies NFT Art Trinity's Treasures LLC., HEM Healing Every Mind, Tuan Jones Studio, Hoofe designs, TWISTED ROSE Metal, Krafty Chick Jewelry + Accessories, wadecreate and Waist Ware Waistbeads.

"Entrepreneurial spirit led black explorer Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable to start the settlement that would become our great city, so we're happy that Navy Pier's celebration of Black History Month activates that spirit," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Garner. "The People's Pier will connect today's entrepreneurs to new followers through an Artisan Market to showcase the works of local black artists and small businesses at the Midwest's most visited destination."

In addition to the Black Makers Market, Navy Pier will have a new Black Live Artist Studio starting Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion. The studio will be highlighting two artists weekly throughout the month of February. The artists will perform their artwork live and open dialogue about Black artwork with guests who walk by. Hours for live art will vary Monday through Friday. The live art will take place from noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in the month of February.

Live artists:

Feb. 1-7: Tuan Jones Studio and wadecreate

Feb. 8-14: wadecreate and HEM Healing Every Mind

Feb. 15-21: Fearlessly Hue LLC Goldies, NFT Art

Feb. 22-28: Fearlessly Hue LLC Goldies, NFT Art & Project Contacts

In addition to our programming, we will be celebrating Black History Month on our social media channels by highlighting the staff who make Navy Pier operate.

All artists and dates are subject to change.