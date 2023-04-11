Navy Pier hosting job fair Tuesday

Navy Pier in Chicago hosts a job fair Tuesday, with more than 200 jobs available.

It's looking for applicants to full more than 200 permanent and seasonal positions.

More than 18 partner tenants, including Sable Hotel, Lirica, City Cruises and Shoreline Boat Tour m are part of the job fair as well. The pier Is also offering positions in areas including guest experience team, services representative and pier park attractions attendant.

It runs from 2-7 p.m. at the Pier's Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.

Applicants can learn about openings, apply for jobs and take part in interviews on-site.

For more information, visit navypier.org.