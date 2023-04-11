WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Navy Pier hosting job fair Tuesday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 11:53AM
Navy Pier hosting job fair Tuesday
EMBED <>More Videos

Navy Pier in Chicago hosts a job fair Tuesday, with more than 200 jobs available.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier hosts a job fair Tuesday.

It's looking for applicants to full more than 200 permanent and seasonal positions.

More than 18 partner tenants, including Sable Hotel, Lirica, City Cruises and Shoreline Boat Tour m are part of the job fair as well. The pier Is also offering positions in areas including guest experience team, services representative and pier park attractions attendant.

It runs from 2-7 p.m. at the Pier's Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.

Applicants can learn about openings, apply for jobs and take part in interviews on-site.

For more information, visit navypier.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW