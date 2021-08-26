Arts & Entertainment

'Illuminarium' immersive experience coming to Navy Pier

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new experience called "Illuminarium" is coming to Navy Pier.

The 32,000 square-foot entertainment experience will be located inside the former Crystal Gardens.

The experience is supposed to help you immerse yourself in a new environment with sights, sounds. even smells.

The first experience is called "Wild" and it will transport attendees to Africa. That will be followed with a rip through the solar system with "Spacewalk."

"We are thrilled that the future home of Chicago's Illuminarium is the iconic Navy Pier," said Alan Greenberg, CEO, Illuminarium Experiences. "We have created a global experiential brand that will produce unprecedented entertainment spectacles to transport consumers to many of the most coveted places and experiences on Earth, and beyond. We can't wait to welcome both Chicagoans and tourists to interact with highly engaging, socially conscious, and educational immersive digital spectacles that I'm confident are unlike anything they've ever witnessed."

Construction for the Illuminarium is set to begin in early to mid-2022 with doors opening about a year later.
