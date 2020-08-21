Sports

NBA Draft 2020: Chicago Bulls move up to 4th pick after lottery

LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards expected to be among top picks
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

In this file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bulls moved up to the number four spot in the 2020 NBA draft after the annual draft lottery was held Thursday night.

The Bulls entered the lottery with the seventh best odds for getting the top pick, which went to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Golden State Warriors will have the number two pick and the Charlotte Hornets received the number three overall pick.

The Bulls had a 32% chance of moving into the top four spots

The draft, originally scheduled for June, is set for Oct. 16. But nobody knows yet when the new draft picks will make their NBA debuts, since the start of the 2020-21 season is not yet determined.

The NBA had been hoping for a Dec. 1 start to the 2020-21 season, though Commissioner Adam Silver said on the ESPN telecast of that draft lottery that date now "is feeling a little bit early to me."

Unlike a year ago, when Zion Williamson was clearly going to be the first selection, there is no consensus about the No. 1 pick. Top candidates include Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Memphis' James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball - the brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball.

Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 19.1 points in 32 games for Georgia in his lone college season. Wiseman, a 7-foot-1 center, played in only three games for Memphis and averaged 19.7 points before giving up what had been a lengthy fight with the NCAA over his eligibility. Ball, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 17 points in 12 games while playing in Australia's top pro league this past season.

The Bulls have picked fourth four previous times, selecting Eddy Curry in 2001, Marcus Fizer in 2000, Kelvin Ramsey in 1980 and Tom Boerwinkle in 1968.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bullsnba draft
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago aldermen to push for state of emergency at special City Council meeting
Woman arrested in confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier
Woman, 73, shot while opening door to Calumet Heights home
Legendary Chicago mobster, hitman Frank Cullotta dies in Vegas
Teen with stutter shares speaking advice Biden gave him
NW Side robbers pose as police officers: CPD
Judge frees ex-con murderer charged in Chicago Black Disciples case
Show More
2 tropical depressions form, potentially reaching US as hurricanes
Shots fired between 2 vehicles driving on Lake Shore Drive prior to crash
White House to host memorial service for Robert Trump
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, comfortable
Teachers, parents demand changes to Chicago Archdiocese school reopening plan
More TOP STORIES News