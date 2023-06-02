ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller: June 2, 2023

Dionne and Ryan talk about White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks' return, the NBA finals, NASCAR in Chicago and a big win for Northwestern women's lacrosse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne are back with the stream team and are talking Bears.

The team is back on the field this week for their organized team activities. But, how is the team progressing?

They are also talking about the best story of the year: the comeback of the White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks.

The NBA Finals are underway, and Ryan and Dionne talked about the first game. And NASCAR is coming to town for the first-ever street race in Chicago. Ryan took a ride with the legend, Dale Earnhardt Jr., to look at the course.

Ryan and Dionne also spoke with Kelly Amonte Hiller, the Northwestern women's lacrosse head coach who just coached the Cats to their eighth lacrosse title.

And, Kevin Bozeman discussed how Bulls fans should feel about seeing Jimmy Butler in another NBA Final.