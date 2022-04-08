Pets & Animals

Bear punches its way out of North Carolina family's car

EMBED <>More Videos

Bear punches its way in to North Carolina family's car

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina family woke up and found a bear stuck inside of their car.

Ashely McGowin of Buncombe County said she let her dogs outside, like she does every morning, but this morning she saw something quite unusual.

She took out her phone and started recording as a bear forced its way out through the front windshield of her car.

After the momma bear was finished with the car, she and her two cubs walked off.

McGowin's insurance company confirmed the car was damaged severely enough to be deemed a total loss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsashevillewild animalsanimal newsbearanimals
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in alleged kidnapping of girl, 7, arrested in South Shore
Woman, 53, carjacked on State Street in Loop
Oak Park church 'fasting from whiteness' for Lent
Bodycam video shows police encounter that left man seriously injured
30 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
What to do with savings from student loan pause
How to spot tax scammers and protect your refund
Show More
As COVID cases rise, Chicago poised to avoid a big surge: Arwady
Lyons man charged after bodies found buried in backyard
4-year-old boy shot in Gresham
IL Democrats reach state budget deal, gov. touts $1.8B in tax relief
Chicago Weather: Scattered rain, snow Friday
More TOP STORIES News