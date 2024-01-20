NC State student reports being sexually assaulted at Pi Beta Phi house

An NC State WolfAlert on Saturday morning warned students about a sexual assault that happened on campus recently.

An NC State WolfAlert on Saturday morning warned students about a sexual assault that happened on campus recently.

An NC State WolfAlert on Saturday morning warned students about a sexual assault that happened on campus recently.

An NC State WolfAlert on Saturday morning warned students about a sexual assault that happened on campus recently.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- An NC State WolfAlert on Saturday morning warned students about a sexual assault that happened on campus recently.

The WolfAlert was sent just after 1:45 a.m. It said the sexual assault happened at the Pi Beta Phi sorority house on Fraternity Court.

North Carolina State University Police said they know who the suspect is and he is affiliated with the university. However, police did not reveal the man's identity; they did say he was 20 years old.

Check crime in your area via the ABC11 Neighborhood Crime and Safety Tracker