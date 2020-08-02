Police seek suspects in 2019 Near South Side hit-and-run of woman struck on sidewalk

CHICAGO -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people wanted in connection with a hit-and-run last year on the Near South Side.

A black 1996 Chevrolet Suburban drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman at 8:59 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019, in the 2200 block of South King Drive, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured.

Police released surveillance images of multiple people who got out of the SUV and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
