COVID-19 pandemic causes needle exchange programs to cut back, BGA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to discuss another problem the COVID-19 pandemic is creating -- a shortage of new syringes from needle exchange programs.Casey Toner from the BGA spoke about the issue.The watchdog organization researched what happens to those who frequently use needle exchange programs when they don't have access to fresh syringes.Some resorted to using dull needles repeatedly or even trying to sharpen the needles themselves.To read the full story, visit