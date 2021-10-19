rental property

New Buffalo extends moratorium on new short-term rentals

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

New Buffalo votes to extend short-term rental moratorium

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WLS) -- New Buffalo's city council voted Monday to once against extend their moratorium on new short-term rental properties.

The popular vacation spot has had a ban on short-term rental homes since May 2020, towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.


In that time, the city council has been working to clean up problems at rental homes while considering when they may allow new rental property licenses again.

Monday night, the council voted to extend the moratorium on new licenses through December 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatemichiganrental propertyvacationcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RENTAL PROPERTY
Crews break ground on Casa Durango affordable housing in Pilsen
Fake rental home ads popping up across Chicago area
How vaccinated Americans can still plan a memorable summer vacation
Eviction moratorium extended amid Illinois COVID pandemic
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News