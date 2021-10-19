New Buffalo extends moratorium on new short-term rentals

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WLS) -- New Buffalo's city council voted Monday to once against extend their moratorium on new short-term rental properties.The popular vacation spot has had a ban on short-term rental homes since May 2020, towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.In that time, the city council has been working to clean up problems at rental homes while considering when they may allow new rental property licenses again.Monday night, the council voted to extend the moratorium on new licenses through December 13.