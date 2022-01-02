Instead of resolution for New Year's 2021, pick a theme, lifestyle expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- January symbolizes a fresh start: It's that time of year when many take a rain check on their self-indulgences like what they normally eat, drink and do in order to look and feel their best.This year, lifestyle specialist and author Maisha Wynn wants you to choose a theme for this new season. Choosing a theme gives your life power and purpose. For Wynn it's being intentional.Wynn said being intentional is not about pressure filled, statistic-bound, "do all the things" goal setting. It is rather about bringing out the best of who you already are.It is about intentionally cultivating your life. On Sunday, she shared some ways you can start retooling your thinking and living.