New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5808878" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meet Danasha Mali'a Butler. She was born at 12:06 a.m. on January 1, 2020, at Swedish Covenant Hospital.

Gabrielle Walkine and Gabriel Brown of Elgin welcomed Gemarion Brown at 12:11 a.m. on January 1, 2020. AMITA Health Women's & Children's Hospital Hoffman Estates

Baby Sutton Lainey Domont with parents Ivy and Zack Domont. NorthShore Evanston Hospital

Phillip Benjamin Brown was born at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 12:58 a.m. Advocate Health

Sloane Jade Gertler, the first baby born at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital in 2020. Northwestern Medicine

Kate and Jake Boyce welcomed son SJ at 2:59 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Advocate Aurora Health

Adaiya Denise Epps. Advocate Health

Sana and Imran Akhtar welcomed baby Simrah at 5:24 a.m. at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Advocate Aurora Health

Baby boy Bernardi was born at 12:33 p.m. to Mary and Charles Bernadi at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Advocate Aurora Health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hospitals across the Chicago area welcomed the very first babies of 2020 on New Year's Day.The very first Chicago area baby of the year appears to have been born at Swedish Covenant Hospital. Danasha Mali'a Butler was born to Tierra Reed on Jan. 1 at 12:06 a.m. Reed was actually due on Jan. 26, but Danasha had other plans. Both mom and baby are happy, healthy and eager to be with the rest of their family.Hospital staff surprised Reed with a gift basket to celebrate Danasha's birth.Mother Gabrielle Walkine and father Gabriel Brown of Elgin welcomed one of the first babies of the new decade at 12:11 a.m. Baby Gemarion Brown is being cared for in the NICU at AMITA Health Women's & Children's Hospital Hoffman Estates since making his New Year's Day debut. He was born several weeks early, weighing 3 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 16 inches in length.Five minutes later, Sutton Lainey Domont was born at 12:16 a.m. at NorthShore Evanston Hospital to parents Ivy and Zach Domont of Glencoe. Siblings Beck, 4, and Theo, 2, welcomed their baby sister, who was 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long.Within the hour, Phillip Benjamin Brown was born at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center to mother Stephanie Travis and father Benjamin Brown of Chicago. Phillip was born at 12:58 a.m. and weights 6 pounds and 14 ounces, 19.5 inches."This is our first child. We've been married two years. We are excited that he's here," his mom said. "I expect to just be super exhausted all the time and be ecstatic about it."His proud parents told ABC7 he was named after his father and his deceased grandfather, who was a Chicago police officer for 25 years."Phillip is here to tell everyone to have a great new year! Thank you guys, thank the whole city, everybody. We are all one big happy family!" his dad said.Sloane Jade Gertler was born at 1:59 a.m. at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital in Chicago. She weighs 8 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long.Kate and Jake Boyce of Lockport welcomed baby SJ at 2:59 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. SJ is named after his great grandfather, a World War II veteran who is 98. He was born weighing over 9 pounds and is 21 inches long.At Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Adaiya Denise Epps was born to mother Diedra and father Anthony Epps of Chicago at 4:47 a.m. Adaiya is 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20.5 inches and is the couple's first child.Simrah Akhtar was born at 5:24 a.m. at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove to mom Sana and dad Imran of Oak Brook. Simrah, who is 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 18.5 inches, joins big sister Amirah, who just turned 1 year old on December 26.Finally, Mary and Charles Bernardi of Gilberts welcomed their son at 12:33 p.m. at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Baby boy Bernardi joins siblings Owen and Brooklyn and was born weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and is 18.5 inches long.