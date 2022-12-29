WATCH LIVE

Cabaret Zazou Luminaire holding special New Year's Eve performance

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 29, 2022 6:04PM
It's always a party at Cabaret Zazou Luminaire in Chicago, but New Year's Eve night will be extra special.

The dinner and tableside shows bring the wow-factor.

Nathan Price is a cast member and joined ABC7 to talk about the dinner and a show and the trio vertex hand to trapeze part. Price also spoke about what is special for New Year's Eve.

ABC7 presents 'Countdown Chicago 2023' with must-see Field Museum dance number, Jeremih

The New Year's Eve party begins at 6:30 on Saturday. The performance is at 8 p.m.

It's at the Cambria Hotel on Randolph Street. Tickets start at $135 apiece.

For more information, visit www.cabaretzazou.com.

