Cabaret Zazou Luminaire holding special New Year's Eve performance

It's always a party at Cabaret Zazou Luminaire in Chicago, but New Year's Eve night will be extra special.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's always a party at Cabaret Zazou Luminaire, but New Year's Eve night will be extra special.

The dinner and tableside shows bring the wow-factor.

Nathan Price is a cast member and joined ABC7 to talk about the dinner and a show and the trio vertex hand to trapeze part. Price also spoke about what is special for New Year's Eve.

ABC7 presents 'Countdown Chicago 2023' with must-see Field Museum dance number, Jeremih

The New Year's Eve party begins at 6:30 on Saturday. The performance is at 8 p.m.

It's at the Cambria Hotel on Randolph Street. Tickets start at $135 apiece.

For more information, visit www.cabaretzazou.com.