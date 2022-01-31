Watch new livestreams, with latest TV news, breaking ABC News coverage, local shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is proud to announce the launch of its new 24/7 streaming channel. This new channel gives us the ability to serve our audience and our communities like never before.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News has always been committed to local news and with this new channel we will be able to serve our viewers like never before with more newscasts, more breaking news, more weather and more special programming.
We pride ourselves on listening to our audiences and delivering what they want in the most well-thought-out and impactful way. The launch of this 24/7 live and local streaming channel answers the call from our communities while providing more options and ways to view their favorite news.
We know our viewers have very busy lives and that they may not align with traditional TV newscast schedules, so we've added 2 new hours of additional live, local weekday newscasts that are exclusive to the stream. ABC7's Tanja Babich, Terrell Brown and Val Warner anchor our new 7:00 a.m. newscast along with Roz Varon and Tracy Butler. Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas will anchor our new 7:00 p.m. newscast. We are also offering several time-shifted newscasts throughout the day for those who may have missed their favorite newscast.
In addition, we will continue to expand on our offerings from the ABC 7 I-Team and our data journalists to uncover wrong doing and to get answers and results for our viewers. This new streaming channel allows us the time to tell those stories in innovative ways and gives us the ability to go more in-depth, share additional insights and provide more perspective. We will also be able to offer even more coverage of important local issues, local events, parades and cultural celebrations. If it's important to our communities, it's important to us. The new channel also all gives the opportunity to showcase special programming like our "Being Blago" docu-series, a new true special titled "Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin," our award-winning "Our Chicago" programs and more.
So how do you watch the new 24/7 channel?
If you've already downloaded our streaming app for your Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV, there's no work to do. Simply open the app and the new 24/7 live stream will be front and center.
If you still need to download our app, search ABC7 Chicago or speak it into your remote. Once you download the free app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.
You can also access the stream on the go, either on our mobile phone app or at abc13.com. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big screen TV can be right at your fingertips or at your desktop.
We're here for Chicago, around the clock, live streaming 24/7.
