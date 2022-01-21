celebrity babies

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their 1st child via surrogate

By Chloe Melas, CNN Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who have been married for three years, shared their family news on Instagram Friday, CNN reported.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," they each wrote.

They did not share the baby's name or sex.

Chopra, 39 and Jonas, 29, married in 2018 in India. It was an extravagant three-day affair.

The couple first met in 2017 and took their romance public in 2018. They were engaged after just four months of dating.

In an interview earlier this month with Vanity Fair, Chopra spoke about the couple having a baby in the future but did not mention that they were already expecting.

"They're a big part of our desire for the future," she said. "By God's grace when it happens, it happens."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity birthscelebrity babiesu.s. & world
CELEBRITY BABIES
Bologna face mask, celebrity gossip and reporter hit by car on live TV
John Mulaney, Oliva munn share photo of new baby
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher only bathe kids when they see dirt
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child together
TOP STORIES
Maryland man dies with more than 100 venomous snakes in his house
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Illinois reports 40,642 new COVID cases, 137 deaths
Retired CPD officer, 57, killed in Edison Park hit-and-run
'So much deceit': Brother of Lori Vallow speaks out on family divide
Car crashes into, wedged under back of semi on I-55 near Shorewood
Chicago's top doctor says end to COVID-19 mandates 'in our future'
Show More
Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on
Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 people, 1 seriously, ISP says
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Hampshire facility explosion
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
More TOP STORIES News