Young 'Air' screenwriter from west suburbs shares inspiration behind new Michael Jordan Nike movie

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Air" is a gripping new movie based on the true story of Michael Jordan's groundbreaking deal with Nike that lets anyone walk in his shoes.

Matt Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, a basketball marketing whiz, who's sure Michael Jordan will become the star who can sell Nike shoes. Ben Affleck, directs and plays Phil Knight, chief of Nike.

Alex Convery is the young writer who grew up in Western Springs and whose script got the attention of Affleck and Damon.

"You know, I turned 17 - 18, you decide what you wanna do for college, and I wanted to go to film school," Convery said. "It's what I dreamed of when I packed my bags and went to LA: one day I'd have a movie that could play back here."

Convery said he was inspired to write the screenplay after watching ESPN's "The Last Dance."

"I saw that little five-minute clip about the Air Jordan deal and Nike and how they were this third rate jogging company, and I thought, there are so many ingredients here that would be interesting for a movie," Convery said.

Convery recounted the first call he had with Affleck.

"I got that call, Ben had read the script and wanted to direct it," he said. "Ben was very focused on getting Michael Jordan's permission for the movie, it was very important that Michael gave his blessing on the movie... Michael had some input. He was like, I want Viola Davis to play my mom, and I was like, 'I do, too.' That's not an easy ask.

In the movie, Davis says, "Shoe is just a shoe - until my son steps into it." Convery recalled how she improvised that line.

"It was always, 'a shoe is just a shoe until someone steps into it,'" Convery said. "That was the line, and then Viola, she didn't tell anyone she was going to improv. My jaw was on the floor, chills! How did I not think of that, she's a better writer than I am!"