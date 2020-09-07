Community & Events

Historic bells ring four times a day at Leaning Tower of Niles

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- If you live in suburban Niles, you may have already heard the sound of the 7 Bells ringing again.

The Niles Leaning Tower at Touhy and Gross Point Road was recently restored.

At half the scale of its Italian sister, the Leaning Tower of Niles was returned to the glory its benefactor imagined when he put it up, starting in 1931.

EMBED More News Videos

Most of the historic bells will soon ring again at the Leaning Tower of Niles.



As of Labor Day, the bells are set to chime four times a day and will play three songs.

The bells will ring starting at 9 a.m. and play on schedule through 6 p.m.

The bells date to the mid 1700s.

The oldest was cast in 1623 and sounds an E flat. It has been housed in a garden because it's cracked.

Chicago-based Community Bell Associates worked with the village to remove the bells in the summer of 2018 and get them fixed up back in their ancient Italian foundry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnilescommunitytourism
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after Walgreens employee fatally stabbed inside Wicker Park store
40 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Ronny's Steakhouse closed after decades in Chicago
How to find a laptop for your child amid shortages
Illinois COVID-19: 1,381 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
Cast of 'The Princess Bride' reunites for live stream performance
Labor Day brings Biden to PA, Trump holds White House presser
Show More
Man charged with killing 3-year-old girl in Austin
Avoid acne, fogged glasses and other face mask annoyances
Pullman National Monument campus renovation gets underway
Visitors say farewell to Navy Pier
Chicago Weather: Breezy, cooler Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News