Historic bells ring four times a day at Leaning Tower of Niles

Most of the historic bells will soon ring again at the Leaning Tower of Niles.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- If you live in suburban Niles, you may have already heard the sound of the 7 Bells ringing again.The Niles Leaning Tower at Touhy and Gross Point Road was recently restored.At half the scale of its Italian sister, the Leaning Tower of Niles was returned to the glory its benefactor imagined when he put it up, starting in 1931.As of Labor Day, the bells are set to chime four times a day and will play three songs.The bells will ring starting at 9 a.m. and play on schedule through 6 p.m.The bells date to the mid 1700s.The oldest was cast in 1623 and sounds an E flat. It has been housed in a garden because it's cracked.Chicago-based Community Bell Associates worked with the village to remove the bells in the summer of 2018 and get them fixed up back in their ancient Italian foundry.