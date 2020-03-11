Park Ridge teacher charged with hate crime against elderly woman in Niles, police say

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A Park Ridge teacher is facing hate crime and battery charges for an incident in Niles, police said.

Niles police said they were called to a parking lot in the 7000-block of West Touhy Avenue on February 20 for the report of a battery.

Nancy Sweeney, 45, is charged with one count of a hate crime and one count of aggravated battery to a person over 60 years old, both felonies.

An 87-year-old woman of German descent told police Sweeney struck her in the face with a purse, causing her to fall to the ground and suffer cuts on her face and bruises on her body. During the alleged battery, the victim told police Sweeney called her a "(expletive) Nazi."

The victim said Sweeney was upset because the victim was exercising in an indoor parking garage where they both live, Niles police said.

Sweeney is a fourth grade teacher at Franklin School.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nilespark ridgehate crimebattery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News