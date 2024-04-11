NJ teacher accused of having sexual relationship, assaulting high school student

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A teacher at a Mercer County high school has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Students at Hamilton High School West told ABC Philadelphia affiliate Action News they were surprised to hear an English teacher was arrested this week.

"I was just like, that's crazy. I always see her in the hallway, she always says 'Hi,' smiling," said sophomore Valencia Foster.

Jessica Sawicki, 37, of Point Pleasant, is facing charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor alleges she had a sexual relationship with a student and on several occasions had encounters with the student at the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area, about 20 minutes from the school.

"I think it's terrible," said Kristen Stillwell, whose nephew attends Hamilton High School West. "I think our kids come here for an education and not to be preyed upon."

The school district published a letter to families online, addressing the arrest but not naming the teacher.

School officials say she's been placed on administrative leave.

The letter read in part:

"The alleged incident goes against our professional standards as a school district and is far removed from the expectations we have for the personal conduct of an employee."

Action News reached out to the school district for further comment, but we were referred to that letter.

Sawicki is now behind bars.

She is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court for a first appearance and detention hearing Friday morning.

Action News was unable to reach her attorney for comment on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police at 800-533-7443.