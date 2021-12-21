documentary

Watch Now: No Good Deed | A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist

The unraveling of a crowdfunding scam.
By Chad Pradelli
No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist | Full Episode

PHILADELPHIA -- This is a story of the power of giving, greed, and the unraveling of a crowdsourcing scheme due to arrogance and ineptitude.

During the holiday season of 2017, Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure started a Gofundme fundraiser to help homeless, heroin-addicted veteran Johnny Bobbitt.

It went viral and captured the hearts of 14,000 people worldwide and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When a team of journalists and authorities began to take notice, the brazen scheme would crumble.

Accusations of drug use, stolen money, lavish trips, spending sprees, and courtroom theatrics would soon unfold.

The thieves would turn on one another, both in the media and behind closed doors, and led to secretly record conversations:

"You did everything. I had no part in any of this, and I'm the one taking the fall."

"You're blaming me? You're blaming me? You dumb F****** B****. You're blaming me because a junkie decided to start bulls***!"

No Good Deed takes you inside the investigation and explores the lives of those involved, including the man thousands of people wanted to help. What was his role in the scheme? Was he the actual ringleader? And where is he now?

These are some of the key moments the documentary explores through never-before-heard interviews and documents.
