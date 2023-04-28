Noose found at middle school, Naperville police say

A noose was found at Scullen Middle in Naperville, Illinois, police said Thursday. It was not immediately clear why the item was there.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A noose was found on the grounds of a west suburban middle school, police said Thursday.

Naperville police said a faculty member found the item on the grounds of Scullen Middle School, which is part of Naperville District 204.

It was not immediately clear how the noose came to be on the school property, and police declined to provide any additional information, saying it was "in the early stages of an investigation."

Last year, a noose was found on the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, halting work temporarily.

