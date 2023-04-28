WATCH LIVE

Noose found at middle school, Naperville police say

Scullen Middle School part of Naperville 204

Friday, April 28, 2023 11:27AM
Noose found at Naperville middle school, police say
A noose was found at Scullen Middle in Naperville, Illinois, police said Thursday. It was not immediately clear why the item was there.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A noose was found on the grounds of a west suburban middle school, police said Thursday.

Naperville police said a faculty member found the item on the grounds of Scullen Middle School, which is part of Naperville District 204.

It was not immediately clear how the noose came to be on the school property, and police declined to provide any additional information, saying it was "in the early stages of an investigation."

RELATED: Obama Presidential Center construction halted after noose found on site

Last year, a noose was found on the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, halting work temporarily.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

