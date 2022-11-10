Obama Presidential Center construction halted after noose found on site

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Construction of the Obama Presidential Center has been suspended after builders found a noose at the project site.

Lakeside Alliance, the company constructing the center, released a statement saying in part, "This morning we were informed that an act of hate was discovered at the project site. We reported the incident to the police and will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible."

The company said it has a zero tolerance policy for "any form of bias or hate on our worksite" and said it is suspending all operations for another series of anti-bias training and conversations for staff and workers.

The company is also offering a $100,000 reward for information that would help find the person or persons responsible for putting the noose at the site.

The Obama Foundation released a statement, saying, "This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident."