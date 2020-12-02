NORAD Santa tracker: See where Ol' Saint Nick is now

For the 65th year, children can track Santa Claus around the globe.
The site offers a holiday tradition for many families timing when exactly to put out the milk and cookies so they'll be fresh when Santa arrives in their town for Christmas.
NORAD radars and satellites are ready to track Santa! #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/bgVENUK6OZ— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2020
Usually, more than 100 volunteers answer phones at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to take questions from kids wanting updates on Santa's path. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of volunteers will be drastically cut short, but you can still call (1-877-HI-NORAD) or email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com with questions.
SEE ALSO | Sorry, Grinch. Coronavirus pandemic won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
Kids can also track Santa through NORAD's social media pages, Amazon Alexa, Onstar and a new mobile app.
The military command has been fielding calls since 1955, when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup answered a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa. Shoup convinced the child he was Santa, kicking off a tradition.
The site's features include learning about Santa's holiday traditions, listening to his favorite holiday songs and watching movies about Santa and NORAD.
CLICK HERE to track Santa's journey using NORAD's Santa Tracker.