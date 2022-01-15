Gary businessman and school board member found shot, killed inside bar he owned

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary is mourning the loss of a businessman and community member who was found shot to death early Friday.Norman Bailey was a member of the Gary Community School Corporation Advisory Council and owned the Blue Room Lounge.Gary police say he was found shot and killed early Friday morning inside the bar he owned in the 200 block of E. 16th Avenue.Police are also investigating another person who was apparently wounded in the same shooting.