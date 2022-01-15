Gary businessman and school board member found shot, killed inside bar he owned

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary is mourning the loss of a businessman and community member who was found shot to death early Friday.
Norman Bailey was a member of the Gary Community School Corporation Advisory Council and owned the Blue Room Lounge.
Gary police say he was found shot and killed early Friday morning inside the bar he owned in the 200 block of E. 16th Avenue.
Police are also investigating another person who was apparently wounded in the same shooting.
STATEMENT FROM GARY COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION
We, at the Gary Community School Corporation, were both shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of advisory board member Norman Bailey. His passion for youth and love for community were signature traits of his character. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all of those whose lives he touched.
STATEMENT FROM GARY MAYOR JEROME A. PRINCE
On behalf of my family and the City of Gary, I extend our deepest condolences and prayers for peace and comfort to the family and friends of Norman Bailey, who was tragically and senselessly taken from early this morning.
Our Gary Police Department will use every tool available to bring the person or people responsible for this heinous act to justice.
For many years, Mr. Bailey has been a highly respected and well liked businessman and community member. In business, he was a hands-on leader who showed the best our Gary community has to offer. As a public servant, including his time on the Gary Community School Corp. Advisory Board, Mr. Bailey showed his heart and love for his neighbors and the children throughout our City.
And, on a personal level, I always looked forward to his warm smile and his insightful recommendations on how to make our community a better place.
We all will miss him, but I know we'll always be grateful to have made fond memories with Mr. Bailey.
