1 dead after homemade helicopter crashes in North Carolina

PEMBROKE, N.C. -- One person died after a home-built helicopter crashed in North Carolina.

Officials in Robeson County said the crash happened on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office described the aircraft as a helicopter, and witnesses at the scene told WPDE that it appeared to be homemade or experimental.

When crews responded to the scene, human remains were found inside.

It was not immediately known what caused the helicopter to go down.