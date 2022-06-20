fatal shooting

North Chicago man shot, killed outside nightclub

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. -- A 33-year-old man died Sunday night after a shooting outside a nightclub in the north suburbs, police said.

North Chicago police responded about 11:20 p.m. to a parking lot in the 1100-block of 10th Street in North Chicago for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old North Chicago man in critical condition, a Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

He was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.

North Chicago police and Lake County Major Crime Task Force members continue to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Chicago police or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or lakecountycrimestoppers.com.

