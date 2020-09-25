North Riverside Mall shooting injures 1; officials say mall closed for rest of the day

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was injured in a shooting at North Riverside Park Mall Friday afternoon, village officials said.The mall was placed on lockdown around 3:40 p.m. after shots were fired inside a mall.North Riverside village officials said an argument between two males escalated into a shooting. Officials said one man was shot in his legs and was taken to Loyola University Hospital.Officials described that man as "alert and conscious."The mayor said two men matching descriptions given by witnesses were stopped by police and taken into custody during a "felony traffic stop." No further details about those suspects or the circumstances of the traffic stop were released.The mall was cleared and placed on lockdown as a security precaution. It will be closed for the remainder of the day, the mall spokesperson said.A large police presence was visible outside of the mall Friday afternoon. An investigation by North Riverside police is ongoing, the mayor said.