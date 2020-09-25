North Riverside Mall shooting injures 1; officials say mall closed for rest of the day

Village officials say shots were fired after argument between 2 shoppers
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was injured in a shooting at North Riverside Park Mall Friday afternoon, village officials said.

The mall was placed on lockdown around 3:40 p.m. after shots were fired inside a mall.


North Riverside village officials said an argument between two males escalated into a shooting. Officials said one man was shot in his legs and was taken to Loyola University Hospital.

Officials described that man as "alert and conscious."

The mayor said two men matching descriptions given by witnesses were stopped by police and taken into custody during a "felony traffic stop." No further details about those suspects or the circumstances of the traffic stop were released.


The mall was cleared and placed on lockdown as a security precaution. It will be closed for the remainder of the day, the mall spokesperson said.

A large police presence was visible outside of the mall Friday afternoon. An investigation by North Riverside police is ongoing, the mayor said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north riversidemallshots firedsecurity
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,514 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Rittenhouse attorneys to challenge WI extradition
Laid off workers say video call terminations were 'unprofessional'
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Mark Cuban calls for $1K stimulus checks every 2 weeks through November
More than a dozen charged in West Side drug sting 'Operation Split Corners'
Ron Paul hospitalized, says he's OK
Show More
Amber Alert: Armed man abducted daughter outside Philadelphia, police say
Bird watchers flock to Lake Michigan during peak fall migration
Aurora lays out trick-or-treating guidelines as Halloween approaches
Sources: Chicago Cubs planning for reduced capacity at Wrigley Field to start 2021 MLB season
WB I-80 near Ottawa reopened after fiery multi-vehicle crash; at least 2 killed: ISP
More TOP STORIES News