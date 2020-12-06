CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of kids from North Shore high schools are spearheading a drive-in dance marathon fundraising event benefiting Lurie Children's Hospital.
The kids are dancing their hearts out - with social distancing, of course --- at Gillson Beach in Wilmette, Saturday night.
The effort is led by Lurie's Bridges Teen Leadership Council, which includes members from New Trier, Loyola Academy, Northshore Country Day and Woodlands Academy.
The students are just shy of their $100,000 goal. If they hit their goal, they will be the largest independent fundraising in the nation for high school dance marathon programs out of 130 high schools in the country supporting children's hospitals.
If you would like to donate to the cause, visit Children's Bridges Dance Marathon 2020.
North Shore high school students spearhead drive-in dance marathon benefiting Lurie Children's Hospital
It is expected to be the largest independent fundraiser in the nation for high school dance marathon programs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More