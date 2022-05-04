Chicago carjacking suspect charged after pursuit prompted Northwestern's downtown campus lockdown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A carjacking suspect who police said prompted a lockdown on Northwestern University's Chicago campus has been charged.Chicago police said Trimane Kimbrough, 19, took a car at gunpoint Monday afternoon in the Rogers Park neighborhood.After ditching the car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said Kimbrough ran onto the Northwestern University's Streeterville campus, prompting an hour-long lockdown.Kimbrough was then arrested in the basement of a school building, police said. On Wednesday, police said Kimbrough was charged with vehicular carjacking, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle along with several misdemeanor charges.