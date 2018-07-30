Northwestern Medicine employee Emmanuel Boadua charged in sexual assault at NU dorm

A 26-year-old Northwestern Medicine employee allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a Northwestern University dorm. (WLS)

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
A 28-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on the Northwestern University campus in Evanston.

Emmanuel Boadua, who is an employee at Northwestern Medicine and not a NU student, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman staying in a campus dormitory for a summer program. The woman is not a Northwestern student.

The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the university. Northwestern police took him into custody and then transferred him to Evanston police.

Boadua appeared in Cook County court on Sunday and ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court in Skokie on Tuesday.

In a statement, a Northwestern Medicine spokesman said Boadua was placed on administrative leave pending review, adding "The alleged actions of this individual does not represent the mission, vision and values of our hospital."
