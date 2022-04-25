Lockdown lifted at Northwestern Memorial Hospital amid large police presence in downtown Chicago

The hospital is on lockdown and it is an active SWAT incident, according to police.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SWAT responding amid large police presence at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large police presence was outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital Sunday night in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

The hospital was on lockdown, but it has since been lifted according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at 251 N. Huron St. about 8:45 p.m., police said.

Police said the hospital was placed on "armed intruder alert," prompting a response from CPD, SWAT and Chicago fire.

Police have also confirmed there is no active threat.

Northwestern hospital officials released a statement regarding the incident that said:

"Earlier this evening, Northwestern Memorial Hospital was placed on an Armed Intruder alert. Hospital Security, Chicago Police Department and Northwestern University Police responded promptly and confirmed there is no active threat. At this time, the hospital has resumed normal operations."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
