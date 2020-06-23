Education

Family builds replica arch for Northwestern University graduate to walk through

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a Northwestern graduate made sure her graduation was special by building a replica of the university's iconic arch!

Beth's family said her brother Tim came up with the idea to make the arch for her to walk through after her virtual graduation ceremony on Friday. He spent a month working on it since she didn't have an in-person ceremony.

"Being able to recreate that event as fast as possible meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to them," Koehler said. "It was one of the sweetest things I've ever seen."

Beth invited her classmates over to her home in west suburban Wheaton to take pictures in front of the replica arch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwheatongraduationnorthwestern universityclass of 2020feel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago will move to Phase 4 of reopening Friday
78 shot, 11 fatally, including 4 children, in Chicago weekend violence
Scammers file for unemployment benefits using stolen personal info
Video of woman coughing on 1-year-old released by police
3 juvenile detainees escape CPD custody during transport
Racist graffiti scrawled on Brighton Park preschool
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Show More
Chicago's top cop addresses violence amid calls to defund police
Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre renamed NOW Arena
Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail reopen with restrictions
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers end early Tuesday
3-year-old girl grazed in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say
More TOP STORIES News