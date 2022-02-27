Northwestern Multicultural Student Affairs spaces closed after threat

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Multicultural Student Affairs, or MSA, spaces at Northwestern University are now closed after a threat at one of the buildings.University officials said a threatening message was left at the Multicultural Center last week.As the university investigates, MSA spaces, including the Black House, Gender and Sexuality Resource Center and the Multicultural Center are closed.Northwestern said MSA spaces are expected to reopen Wednesday."We know that our spaces serve as hubs for community and connection and provide important resources for our students. While our spaces remained closed, we have worked with partners across the university to ensure that your needs are still being met," the school said.No information was immediately provided about the nature of the threat.