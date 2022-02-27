northwestern university

Northwestern Multicultural Student Affairs spaces closed after threat

Spaces include Black House, Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, Multicultural Center
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

NU Multicultural Student Affairs spaces closed after threat

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Multicultural Student Affairs, or MSA, spaces at Northwestern University are now closed after a threat at one of the buildings.

University officials said a threatening message was left at the Multicultural Center last week.

As the university investigates, MSA spaces, including the Black House, Gender and Sexuality Resource Center and the Multicultural Center are closed.

RELATED: Social media account threatens Chicago high school: 'I'm going to shoot up LPHS'

Northwestern said MSA spaces are expected to reopen Wednesday.

"We know that our spaces serve as hubs for community and connection and provide important resources for our students. While our spaces remained closed, we have worked with partners across the university to ensure that your needs are still being met," the school said.

No information was immediately provided about the nature of the threat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationevanstonschool threatnorthwestern university
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Northwestern University exhibit depicts history of anti-Black violence
Chicago doctors, COVID ICU experts, discuss new podcast
British man sentenced 45 years in murder of NU professor's boyfriend
Former NU professor found guilty in boyfriend's murder gets 53 years
TOP STORIES
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert: LIVE COVERAGE
Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian invasion
Russian seizure of Chernobyl nuclear plant sparks health concerns
Chicago Park District legal bills top $300K in sex abuse case
What is SWIFT? Why US, allies are targeting Russian banks
Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine
Hidden history: The Underground Railroad in Chicago's west suburbs
Show More
Fire truck swerves to avoid car, crashes into building
Russian, Ukraine war: Truck caravan, archdiocese show support in city
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical
CPD officers injured in North Lawndale crash
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sunshine Sunday
More TOP STORIES News