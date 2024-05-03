Norwegian Cruise Line teaming up with nudist travel company for naked cruise

If you want to take a cruise but prefer to pack light, this might be the trip for you.

If you want to take a cruise but prefer to pack light, this might be the trip for you.

If you want to take a cruise but prefer to pack light, this might be the trip for you.

If you want to take a cruise but prefer to pack light, this might be the trip for you.

MIAMI -- What do you need to pack for a cruise? When it comes to this upcoming cruise from tour and travel company Bare Necessities, the answer appears to be very little.

The nudist cruise specialist is teaming up with Norwegian Cruise Line to launch an 11-day voyage from Miami to the Caribbean, scheduled to set sail onboard the 295-meter Norwegian Pearl in February 2025.

With destinations like The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and St. Maarten on the itinerary, "The Big Nude Boat" promises a "once in a lifetime experience" for those who get on board.

"As always, it's our pleasure to provide you with the luxury of deciding what NOT to wear," reads a message on the official website for Bare Necessities, which has previously chartered more than 75 full-ship nude cruises.

Cabin prices (based on double occupancy) start at around $2,000, rising to $33,155 for a three-bedroom villa. Norwegian Pearl has a passenger capacity of 2,300.

The ship's specialty restaurants include "a large buffet area for nude outdoor dining," while the range of amenities available onboard aim to "fit everyone's style of bare cruising" according to the company.

However, "bare cruisers" shouldn't expect an entirely clothes-free experience.

In fact, guests will be required to follow a number of rules, which include wearing clothes while inside the dining rooms onboard the ship, as well as ensuring that they put a towel down before sitting "in the stateroom, pool deck, and buffet area" when "bare bottomed or in a thong or G-string."

Meanwhile, "fondling or inappropriate touching is prohibited," along with "being nude in front of other ships in port."

Bare Necessities has also banned lingerie, "fetish wear," as well as taking photos or videos of other cruisers without their consent.

The "11-Day adventure back to Bare-adise" is scheduled to depart from Miami on Feb. 3 and return on Feb. 14.

"Our mission is to provide relaxing, entertaining and health-conscious vacation opportunities that offer non-threatening, natural environments where the appreciation, wonder and compatibility of nature and the unadorned human form can occur," say Bare Necessities.