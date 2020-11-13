Technology

Chicago-based laser cleaning company working on Notre Dame restoration

By Zach Ben-Amots
FOREST PARK (WLS) -- A Chicago-based art conservation company is bringing its unique laser cleaning technology to Paris to assist with the restoration of Notre-Dame cathedral, after a fire destroyed it in April 2019.

Bartosz Dajnowski was born into a family of art restoration experts. In a company started and run by his parents, Dajnowski has spent much of his life restoring architectural and artistic treasures around the world.

When laser cleaning technology emerged as a tool for restoration and cleaning, Dajnowski extended his family legacy and founded GC Laser Systems Inc.

"Every material absorbs light differently based on its color and based on its composition. And what we do is we calibrate the parameters of a laser light to excite one material but not another based on how it absorbs infrared," said Dajnowski, explaining the science behind his unique, circular laser technology.

Tomorrow, GC Laser Systems will run tests and begin laser cleaning work on the Notre-Dame de Paris.

"It's quite a challenging project," said Magdalena Dajnowski, Bartek's wife and CEO of their company. "It feels amazing to be able to help preserve such a beautiful monument."

Total restoration on the more-than-800-year-old cathedral is expected to take at least five years. Bartek ran tests last year to ensure that the laser cleaning could work safely with the smoke and lead residue. This year, he's excited to actually clean at the site.

"On a personal level, it can be surreal. It's Notre Dame. It's an icon of the world," Dajnowski said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyforest parklaserspotonartcommunity journalistfirenotre dame cathedral fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 15,415 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
Cook County issued COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Pfizer looks at WI, MI sites for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
GG's Chicken Shop, Cluck It, create own versions of chicken sandwich following Popeyes craze
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Show More
WI again breaks 1-day record with more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
2020 Election Results: Joe Biden wins GA
2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins NC
Identity theft reports surge in Illinois, nationwide
More TOP STORIES News