AMITA Health St. Joseph nurses walk off job in first strike since 1993

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Nurses at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet are on strike Saturday morning in the hospital's first nurses strike since 1993.The nurses walked off the job at 6 a.m. due to "unfair labor practices committed by the hospital and failure to reach an agreement, preservation of sick leave, PTO benefits, and fair wages," according to a press release.Their contract expired in May, with neither side coming to an agreement.One nurse negotiator told ABC7 that they've been giving their 150%, even under the COVID-19 pandemic, but staffing remains a major sticking point."Every patient is different. They come to the hospital with issues and illnesses that demand that they require additional patient care and time by their nurses," said Registered Nurse Pat Meade.The hospital has been working to hire temporary nurses.AMITA Health shared a statement saying," We are disappointed this offer was not accepted, and that the INA is now planning to strike. This is an unfortunate development that affects all our valued associates, whether represented by the union or not. Nonetheless, we are prepared to provide uninterrupted, high quality care and service throughout the possible strike. The health and the safety of our community are always our top priorities."The next negotiation session is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8.