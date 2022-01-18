Oak Brook police step up patrols around Oakbrook Center after shooting, retail thefts

A shooting near Nordstrom injured innocent shoppers around Christmas.
And thieves have made their way into two high end stores and have gotten away with expensive merchandise.
Oak Brook Police Sergeant Reid Foltyniewicz joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about the crime concerns.
Sergeant Foltyniewicz talked about if they will continue to keep extra officers at the mall and if any of the stores go through safety training with the department.