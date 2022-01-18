shooting

Oak Brook police step up patrols around Oakbrook Center after shooting, retail thefts

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Oak Brook police are stepping up security in light of several recent crimes at Oakbrook Center Mall.

A shooting near Nordstrom injured innocent shoppers around Christmas.

Officials have released 911 calls for help from inside Oakbrook Center Mall where a shooting happened two days before Christmas.



And thieves have made their way into two high end stores and have gotten away with expensive merchandise.

Oak Brook Police Sergeant Reid Foltyniewicz joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about the crime concerns.

Sergeant Foltyniewicz talked about if they will continue to keep extra officers at the mall and if any of the stores go through safety training with the department.
