Oak Brook mall shooting: 2 Chicago men charged in Oakbrook Center shooting

The Daily Herald reports the suspects are 29-year-old Steve Lane and 32-year-old Tyran Williams. Both are due in bond court at 9 a.m.
Police said last Thursday, two people were exchanging gunfire with each other in a corridor area in the east part of the mall adjacent to the Nordstrom. Four people were wounded in the shooting.
Lane has been charged with one count of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm toward a person and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the Daily Herald reports.
WATCH: Witnesses describe shooting at Oakbrook Center
Williams has been charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, the Daily Herald reports.
A third suspect remains at large, police said.
The DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin will hold a news conference Wednesday along with Oak Brook police and the DuPage County Sheriff.