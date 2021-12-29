shooting

Oak Brook mall shooting: 2 Chicago men charged in Oakbrook Center shooting

Police searching for possible 3rd suspect in Oakbrook Center shooting
By ABC7Chicago Digital Team
2 charged in Oak Brook mall shootings

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men from Chicago have been charged in last week's shooting at Oakbrook Center Mall in west suburban Oak Brook.

The Daily Herald reports the suspects are 29-year-old Steve Lane and 32-year-old Tyran Williams. Both are due in bond court at 9 a.m.

Police said last Thursday, two people were exchanging gunfire with each other in a corridor area in the east part of the mall adjacent to the Nordstrom. Four people were wounded in the shooting.

Lane has been charged with one count of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm toward a person and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the Daily Herald reports.

WATCH: Witnesses describe shooting at Oakbrook Center
Running, pancking and hiding: Witnesses describe the chaos that broke out during the shooting at Oakbrook Center Thursday evening.



Williams has been charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, the Daily Herald reports.

A third suspect remains at large, police said.

RELATED: Oak Brook mall shooting: Police searching for suspected shooter after 4 shot inside Oakbrook Center

The DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin will hold a news conference Wednesday along with Oak Brook police and the DuPage County Sheriff.

