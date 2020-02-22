Young victim stabbed 3 times in large fight outside Oak Lawn High School

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A young person was stabbed during a fight outside a south suburban high school Friday night.Oak Lawn police responded about 8:50 p.m. to Oak Lawn High School for a large fight in the school's parking lot, involving about 15 people. When police arrived, they found a minor had been stabbed three times during the fight.Police provided first aid, and the individual was transported to a local hospital. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.No arrests had been made as of early Saturday.It isn't clear whether the victim is a student at the school, and police did not provide the individual's age or gender. A basketball game was scheduled at the school from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, according to a calendar on the school's website.Oak Lawn police asked for anyone with information to call 708-499-7721 or the Tip Line at 708-613-8477.