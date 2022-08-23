Judge orders red light cameras to be re-activated at busy Oakbrook Terrace intersection

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge has ordered Oakbrook Terrace to re-activate red light cameras at a busy intersection, at least for now.
The Illinois Department of Transportation de-activated those cameras, located at 22nd Street and Route 83 back in May. It said Oakbrook Terrace violated a safety agreement.
But the city said IDOT doesn't have the authority to remove the cameras. While the issue plays out in court, a judge ordered the cameras turned back on.
They have been a big money-maker for Oakbrook Terrace, generating more than $12 million since they were installed.
