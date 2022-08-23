Judge orders red light cameras to be re-activated at busy Oakbrook Terrace intersection

Oakbrook Terrace is fighting back after its permit for red light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street was revoked by IDOT.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge has ordered Oakbrook Terrace to re-activate red light cameras at a busy intersection, at least for now.

The Illinois Department of Transportation de-activated those cameras, located at 22nd Street and Route 83 back in May. It said Oakbrook Terrace violated a safety agreement.

But the city said IDOT doesn't have the authority to remove the cameras. While the issue plays out in court, a judge ordered the cameras turned back on.

They have been a big money-maker for Oakbrook Terrace, generating more than $12 million since they were installed.

