Judge orders red light cameras to be re-activated at busy Oakbrook Terrace intersection

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
Oakbrook Terrace is fighting back after its permit for red light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street was revoked by IDOT.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge has ordered Oakbrook Terrace to re-activate red light cameras at a busy intersection, at least for now.

The Illinois Department of Transportation de-activated those cameras, located at 22nd Street and Route 83 back in May. It said Oakbrook Terrace violated a safety agreement.

SEE ALSO | Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera bribery scheme

But the city said IDOT doesn't have the authority to remove the cameras. While the issue plays out in court, a judge ordered the cameras turned back on.

They have been a big money-maker for Oakbrook Terrace, generating more than $12 million since they were installed.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

