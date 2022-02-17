Asian inspired oatmeal brand is based in Chicago

There's a new line of oatmeal offering some different flavor choices.Yishi Foods is an Asian-inspired line of oatmeal with flavors like Taro Bubble Tea and Matcha Latte.The founder, Lin Jiang, moved to the United States on her own to attend college. She started Yishi Foods while attending grad school at the University of Chicago.The oatmeal is based on her mother's homemade breakfasts from during her childhood in China.The brand was founded in 2021 and is already carried at some Meijer and Whole Foods stores in the Chicago area.