Food & Drink

Asian inspired oatmeal brand is based in Chicago

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

Asian inspired oatmeal brand is based in Chicago

There's a new line of oatmeal offering some different flavor choices.

Yishi Foods is an Asian-inspired line of oatmeal with flavors like Taro Bubble Tea and Matcha Latte.

The founder, Lin Jiang, moved to the United States on her own to attend college. She started Yishi Foods while attending grad school at the University of Chicago.

The oatmeal is based on her mother's homemade breakfasts from during her childhood in China.

The brand was founded in 2021 and is already carried at some Meijer and Whole Foods stores in the Chicago area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessbreakfast
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain, ice, snow | Live radar
Accused child killer walks free; state loses 'slam dunk' case
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Ex-CPS admins charged in additional fraud at N. Side school: feds
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
CDC hints at better times ahead, possible change to mask guidance
Woman dragged by cops at Brickyard Mall to receive $1.67M settlement
Show More
British man sentenced 45 years in murder of NU professor's boyfriend
Man convicted in CPD officer death fit to stand trial: expert
Missing woman found dead in Lindenhurst after boyfriend dies in crash
School mask confusion continues with appellate court ruling expected
Bodycam video released after woman's death in CPD holding cell
More TOP STORIES News