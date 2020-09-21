Northbrook BSI USA exec made illegal exports to Pakistani nuclear research agency: feds

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- A Northbrook man is accused of illegally exporting computer equipment from the United States to a nuclear research agency of the Pakistani government.Obaidullah Syed, owner of Chicago-based BSI USA, told computer manufacturers that the shipments were intended for universities in Pakistan or his second business, also located in Pakistan, according to a federal indictment.In reality, Syed knew the shipments were going to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, the government agency responsible for developing nuclear weapons, the indictment states.The shipments were made between 2006 and 2015, prosecutors said. Syed, 56, is also owner of Pakistan-based Business System International Pvt. LTD.Shipments also went to the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, located in Islamabad, Pakistan, which trained the energy commission's engineers and scientists, the indictment states.Syed and his company submitted shipping documents to the U.S. government which listed phony end-users for the computer equipment, the indictment states.Syed faces one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Powers Act and foreign trade regulations, and one count of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.Syed was arrested Sept. 16 and is expected to appear in federal court Monday.