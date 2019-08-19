Off-duty Cook County sheriff's police officer killed in crash while assisting stalled motorist in Morris

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty Cook County sheriff's police officer was killed in a crash while trying to help a stalled motorist in Morris, Ill. Sunday afternoon, police said.A vehicle stalled on the southbound incline of the Illinois River Bridge at 10 Division Street and the off-duty officer, Ronald Prohaska of Chicago, stopped his vehicle to help, Morris police said.Prohaska was working in the engine compartment of the stalled vehicle when it was struck by another vehicle, police said. Authorities responded at about 4:12 p.m. and Prohaska was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died.Several people were transported to Morris Hospital with injuries, police said.A driver was cited for failure to reduce speed. Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Morris police at (815) 942-6504.