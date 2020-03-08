Off-duty officer exchanges gunfire with individual in Forest Glen, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after reports that an off-duty officer exchanged gunfire with an individual on the Northwest Side Sunday.

According to a statement from Chicago police, an off-duty officer was in the Forest Glen neighborhood at around 8:30 a.m., when he saw individuals tampering with a vehicle.

The officer identified himself and attempted to intervene when the suspect fired shots in the direction of the officer in the 5200 block of N. Lawler Avenue, police said.



The officer returned fire and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

No one is in custody.

COPA is currently investigating the shooting. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
