Retired Chicago police officer pays Black families' bill in Mt. Greenwood, leaves touching note

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small gesture from a retired Chicago Police officer is having a big impact with his message that Black Lives Matter.Two women were eating breakfast with their daughters in Mount Greenwood when the retired officer paid their bill.On the back of the bill, he left this note:"I just want to thank him so much because that is also a story that has impacted my daughter's life," Ogemdi Adeboje said. "My daughter is only 3 and she is going to be able to tell that story in her future."The officer hasn't stepped forward, but the woman shared a photo of the bill on Facebook.People commented it was nice to see a little light in their feeds right now.