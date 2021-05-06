Officials announce boil order after South Side pumping station goes offline, thousands lose water

The 110-year-old water pumping station served thousands of people in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods, Ald. Matthew O'Shea (19th) said on Twitter.
"Following scheduled ComEd maintenance at the Roseland Pumping station on Thursday morning, the pumping pressure for drinking water at the facility was impacted from approximately 8:30 to 9:30am. The areas primarily affected by the outage were the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. The station is fully back online and pressurized, however, out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Environmental Protection Agency, the City has issued a boil order for drinking and cooking water for the impacted area while the water is being tested." Ald. O'Shea said in a statement.
Out of caution, a boil order was issued in consultation with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, according to Andrea Cheng, Acting Commissioner of Water Management. The order affects the people in Beverly and Morgan Park area while water is being tested. The Chicago Department of Water Management is conducting a full investigation into how the incident occurred and will take appropriate steps based on those findings to prevent similar situations in the future, Cheng said.
The people who fall into the boil order area should take the following precautions before consuming tap water, according to officials:
- Bring water to a full rolling boil for at least 5 minutes to ensure that it is safe for consumption.
- Store boiled water at room temperature or refrigerate in a closed container until needed including water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving the consumption of water.
Residents who have questions about the boil order can visit www.chicago.gov/water or call 312.744.8190.
Sun-Times media contributed to this report.