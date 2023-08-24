O'Hare Airport mobile ordering service for food, retail launches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new mobile ordering service for food and beverage is coming to O'Hare Airport.

The Chicago Department of Aviation has announced a new partnership with Servy, Hyde Park Hospitality and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports for the launch of ORDer.

The program will allow travelers to search, browse, order and pay for food and beverages and retail products from their phone.

The service aims to reduce wait times for travelers and expand access for shops and restaurants.

"Offering mobile ordering throughout both of Chicago's airports is just another way we are providing innovative amenities for our passengers," CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said. "This partnership supports Chicago's vision for an airport that serves as a modern, efficient and accessible international gateway while advancing local, minority-owned and small business participation at our airports."

The launch will complete an expansion of mobile ordering for all of O'Hare's terminals. It first launched at Terminal 5 in 2020.

"As travel has returned and even exceeds pre-pandemic operations across the U.S. and beyond, it is important for airports to provide a convenient digital platform for guests who now expect them as standard in all areas of their lives," said Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer at Servy. "Through Servy's Grab Airport Marketplace, ORDer offers convenient, flexible options enabling travelers and airport staff to easily place orders from their own devices and bypass the line with express pick up. We're thrilled to be launching this program in collaboration with our local operational partner, Hyde Park Hospitality, and leverage the marketing experience of our strategic partner, URW Airports, with CDA to enhance the travel experience and reach more guests during their journey through O'Hare."

For more information, visit www.ordshopdine.com.